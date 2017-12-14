Josh Windass tweet pokes fun at Rangers’ smash and grab win over Hibs

Josh Windass poked fun at his side’s ‘smash and grab’ win over Hibs with a brilliant tweet last night.

The Rangers midfielder, who scored the Ibrox’s side’s equaliser at Easter Road as Graeme Murty’s charges made it four wins on the trot, posted a photo of a cartoon burglar with the caption: “Hopefully no one sees us...”

Rangers fell behind to Lewis Stevenson’s ninth minute opener, with Martin Boyle passing up a golden opportunity to put Hibs 2-0 up when his shot beat Wes Foderingham but cannoned back off the post.

Paul Hanlon also had a decent effort saved by the Gers ‘keeper before Windass was given time and space to send a left-footed shot beyond Ofir Marciano and into the far corner.

Cheeky tweet: Rangers attacker Josh Windass. Picture: SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos then gave Rangers the lead minutes later, powering in a shot at Marciano’s near post.

Hibs substitute Brandon Barker hit the post twice, while Simon Murray’s fresh air swipe at a dangerous cross and a clear penalty denied to the Easter Road side meant the visitors hung on for three points.

