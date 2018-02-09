Josh Windass ‘sorry’ for gesture made towards Rangers fans

Josh Windass has apologised for the gesture he made towards Rangers fans after netting against Partick Thistle, according to Ibrox boss Graeme Murty.

Rangers' Josh Windass gestures towards his own fans after scoring the opener against Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS

Murty spoke to Windass after the wide player put his finger to his mouth as he ran past his own supporters after opening the scoring in his side’s 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

Murty said: “Josh is aware of his responsibility both as a professional athlete and a Rangers player.

“He has the responsibility to conduct himself in a certain manner

“ He is a very off-the-cuff kind of guy, very much plays in the moment and I think you saw an outpouring of frustration, with his own game at times, and it is something he needs to manage better.”

