Josh Windass blasts Rangers board for selling him to Wigan for £2m

Wigan midfielder Josh Windass has taken aim at the Rangers board - for ending his Ibrox career.

The 24-year-old joined English Championship side Wigan in a £2 million deal on deadline day last month, and admits he didn’t want to leave, but felt as if he wasn’t wanted at Ibrox.

Josh Windass in action for Rangers against Shkupi in the Europa League qualifiers. Picture: SNS Group

Windass scored 18 goals in the 2017/18 campaign, and was enjoying life under new boss Steven Gerrard, but it all came crashing down for the former Accrington Stanley player ahead of a Europa League clash.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Windass recalled: “It was a strange one - I was just about to get on the bus for the Maribor game when I got a text from someone saying that Wigan had put a bid in and Rangers had accepted it. “I don’t think it should have been accepted. I just got my stuff off the bus and drove down to Wigan to see what they had to say.”

And Windass revealed he was dismayed to be told he would be deployed on the flanks - because he thinks he plays better through the middle.

Windass joined Wigan during the last transfer window. Picture: Getty Images

He continued: “The manager told me I would be playing out wide, and I prefer playing down the middle. For the sake of my own career I need to play in a position where I can affect the game a lot more.

“I think playing out wide, I wouldn’t really have scored the goals for Rangers in that position. In the past I haven’t really scored from playing out wide.

“I don’t think the offer should have been accepted by the board - but it is what it is, and I’m happy to be where I am now.”

Windass, right, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Windass occasionally had an uneasy relationship with the Rangers fans, from time to time getting involved in social media spats.

But he insisted: “I never ever checked what fans were saying about me.”