Jordan Jones says Rangers move is ‘unbelievably proud day for me and my family’

Jordan Jones has expressed his delight at clinching a four-year deal with Rangers.

The Kilmarnock winger has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him move to Ibrox in the summer when his Rugby Park deal expires.

Jones was Ibrox on Saturday to finalise the move and posted on Twitter: “Unbelievably proud day for me and my family, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true! #WATP”

Jones is due to play against Rangers in the first league game back after the winter break, with Kilmarnock scheduled to host the Ibrox club in a televised fixture on 23 January.

The Northern Ireland international was not the only player to seal a Rangers transfer.

Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara also signed a pre-contract and he too will move in the summer on a four-year deal.

Kamara was the Dens Park club’s player of the year last season and is a Finnish international.