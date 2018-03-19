Joey Barton on Scott Brown: ‘Is he the full shilling?’

Joey Barton has questioned if Scott Brown is the “full shilling” during a discussion on radio.

Speaking to Alan Brazil on talkSPORT this morning, the former Rangers midfielder brought the debate round to the Celtic captain, asking: “Has Scott Brown been cheating again?”

Joey Barton has had a dig at Scott Brown, asking if the Celtic captain is the 'full shilling'. Picture: John Devlin

Brown was involved in an incident with Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre after the pair challenged for the ball.

• READ MORE - Joey Barton: Celtic fans are obsessed with me

Brown appeared to push Kipre, before the Frenchman kicked out in retaliation. Despite any contact appearing to be minimal, Craig Thomson gave Kipre his marching orders - the fifth Motherwell player the referee has sent off this season.

Barton continued: “Is [Brown] the full shilling? We saw him up at Aberdeen the other week and then wearing the shades against Rangers.

Barton and Brown battle it out in an Old Firm match in September 2016 - one of just eight appearances Barton managed for the Ibrox side. Picture: John Devlin

“It seems to me he is a little bit short. He doesn’t look the full ticket to me,” Barton added.

Just last week, Barton dismissed Scottish football as a “Sunday league competition,” claiming that he hadn’t watched the five-goal thriller at Ibrox between his former club and Celtic as he had been “too busy watching real football.”

• READ MORE - Mark Warburton threw me under the bus at Rangers, claims Joey Barton

When asked by Brazil if he had watched the match between Rangers and Celtic, Barton retorted: “Why would I watch that? Who watches Scottish football? I was too busy watching real football.

“There were big Premier League matches; Arsenal and Watford was on. I didn’t even know there was a game on. Why would we watch a Sunday League competition up North? We’ve got proper football down here.”

Barton has also been linked with the managerial role at Fleetwood Town. The League One side are battling relegation but ahead of the summer, the Cod Army have reportedly earmarked Barton as a potential replacement for current manager John Sheridan.