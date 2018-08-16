Joey Barton hails ‘phenomenal’ on loan Rangers star Jason Holt

Joey Barton has hailed Jason Holt after the on loan Rangers midfielder helped Fleetwood Town qualify for the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Jason Holt has impressed on loan at Fleetwood.

The 25-year-old, who joined season-long deal in June, came off the bench to put in a man of the match performance against Crewe Alexandra.

Fleetwood trailed at half-time with Holt netting the equaliser before the team won on penalties. He had another goal ruled out for offside.

Barton, who played alongside Holt during his short spell at Rangers, said: “He is a tremendous player. That was the reason we wanted to bring him to the football club.

“The wee man comes on and just showcases what a phenomenal little player he is.”

The Scotsman sister title The Gazette awarded Holt with an 8/10: “Scored the leveller and made a real difference to the side. Brought calmness and controlled the game. Should have had a second. Man of the match and got Town back in it.”

