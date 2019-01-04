Jermain Defoe will be ‘huge hit’ at Rangers, says former manager

Jermain Defoe will be a “huge hit” at Rangers, according to the man who coached the striker at three separate clubs.

Harry Redknapp, who managed Defoe at West Ham before taking him to Portsmouth and Tottenham, believes the veteran forward will hit the ground running when his move to Ibrox is rubber-stamped.

The 36-year-old is expected to undergo a medical this weekend in Manchester ahead of a proposed 18-month loan move from English Premier League side Bournemouth.

Declaring the transfer to be an “amazing signing” for the Light Blues, Redknapp told BBC Scotland: “If [Steven Gerrard] gets Steven Davis as well that would be two amazing signings for Glasgow Rangers, I can see it making a big difference to their team. They could push Celtic all the way with those two in the team.”

Redknapp, who earlier said “the little man is as fit as a fiddle”, added: “He’s a fantastic player. I’m sure he’ll score plenty of goals at Rangers.

“He’s a great finisher, he’s got fantastic movement. If they’ve got people that can slide passes into him then he’ll score goals all day.

“He’ll be a real big signing for Glasgow Rangers and I’m sure Stevie [Gerrard] will be delighted to have him.”

Admitting that the form of Bournemouth’s strikers hasn’t helped Defoe’s chances of game time at the Vitality Stadium, Redknapp continued: “I go to see Bournemouth most weeks. Callum Wilson and Joshua King [have] both been outstanding so [Defoe] hasn’t got the games. “He wants to play, he’s one of them boys. Rangers and Celtic, they’re a big pull in world football, they’re two massive clubs as everybody knows who understands the game. So it’s a big move for him and a big move for Rangers.

“It’s good to see Scottish football again having two great teams at the top. They’ve really got a competition on their hands again which is good.”