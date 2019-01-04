Jermain Defoe move to Rangers ‘yet to be finalised’ says Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has revealed that Jermain Defoe’s 18-month loan move to Rangers is yet to be finalised.

The veteran striker has agreed terms with the Ibrox side but the Cherries manager insisted that the switch is not yet done and dusted.

Speaking on Friday morning ahead of Bournemouth’s FA Cup match with Brighton at the Vitality Stadium, Howe said: “I’m not going to talk you through any details because no deal has been finalised.

“Until that moment happens it would be foolish of me to comment, so let’s wait and see what happens in the next few days.

“Any deal that does get agreed will be in the player’s best interests and what the player wants to pursue.

“I’ve said from day one I’ve loved working with Jermain, I’ve really enjoyed the relationship we’ve had and how professional he’s been for the team and for the group of players we have, but as I say no deal has been finalised so let’s see what happens.

“[Signing Defoe] has been a good one from our perspective, I would do it again in a heartbeat. He scored some massive goals for us last year, I don’t think anyone should forget that.

“Then you add the other value that he brings in the changing room and on the training pitch. He’s definitely been a role model for a lot of our younger players. “As I say it’s something I would do again and again if given the same circumstances.”

Bournemouth have requested two recall options on the forward’s loan - one allowing a return in summer 2019 and a second in January 2020.

Any deal is subject to Defoe passing a medical, likely to take place this weekend, with the Light Blues hierarchy hopeful the transfer can be ironed out in time for the former England international to join the Gers squad’s winter training camp in Tenerife.

Defoe has 57 England caps, and is among the Premier League’s top ten goalscorers, but hasn’t started a league match for Howe’s side this term.