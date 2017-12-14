Jason Holt says Rangers’ luck has finally turned around after Hibs win

Midfielder Jason Holt thinks Rangers’ luck has finally turned around as they survived a Hibernian barrage at Easter Road.

• READ MORE - Josh Windass tweet pokes fun at Rangers’ smash and grab win over Hibs

Jason Holt drives forward for Rangers at Easter Road last night. Picture: SNS Group

The Ibrox side had to batten down the hatches as Neil Lennon’s Leith outfit threw everything at them during Wednesday night’s clash.

But Gers somehow managed to came away from the capital with three points after Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos struck in a 2-1 smash-and-grab win.

Holt confessed his team had to rely on a major stroke of fortune to secure their fourth straight victory.

Lennon was left fuming after the match when Light Blues substitute David Bates got away with what he thought was a “blatant” penalty-box handball, while wideman Brandon Barker hit the post twice among a series of chances that went begging for the hosts.

But Holt insists Graeme Murty’s men deserved that break after coming out on the wrong end of the twists of fate more than once this term.

“We probably had a wee bit of luck on our side,” said the 24-year-old. “The second half we were under a bit of pressure but sometimes you need a bit of luck in this game.

“Previously this season we’ve not had that luck but this time we got it.

“That win says a lot about the belief in the squad right now.

“That belief has been really evident over the past two or three weeks and especially during the second half at Easter Road when we had to dig in massively and show real determination.

“I think the spirit saw us through.

“Since Murts has come in, all the boys have enjoyed working under him. We always give him 100 per cent and that’s all you can ask.

“I’d have preferred it had we got the ball down and passed it a bit more against Hibs but sometimes you need to show the other side of the game and that was the case.

“It wasn’t pretty but we’re really happy to come away with the three points.”

Holt was partnered by teenagers Ross McCrorie and Jamie Barjonas in the centre of Gers’ midfield.

It was a baptism of fire for Barjonas - deputising for the suspended Ryan Jack - as he made his first start of the season in front of a frenzied Leith crowd.

But Holt said: “I was really impressed with Barjo, I thought he did really well.

“He was chucked into a really difficult game in front of a big crowd away at Easter Road.

“But I thought he handled himself really well and showed real maturity.”

• READ MORE - Hibs 1-2 Rangers: Dominant hosts downed by quickfire double