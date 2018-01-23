Jason Cummings: I’ve improved and I can’t wait to show it at Rangers

Jason Cummings believes he has learnt a lot despite his relatively short stint in English football with Nottingham Forest.

• READ MORE - What Rangers will be getting in Jason Cummings

Cummings shares a joke with David Bates and Declan John at the Rangers training centre. Picture: SNS Group

Cummings, who joined Rangers on loan last week until the end of the season, joined Forest in the summer from Hibs after helping fire the Easter Road side to the Scottish Championship title.

But he found first team football hard to come by at the City Ground, netting just four times in all competitions before returning to Scotland.

Speaking to the media today, Cummings said: “It’s no fun sitting on the bench or in the stand as a player. I knew I should be playing games and I didn’t want to waste away.

“Forest didn’t want to give me a chance when the new gaffer [Aitor Karanka] came in so it was out of my hands.

“[Karanka] said to me that if I wanted more game time, I needed to look elsewhere, so when Rangers came in it was a no-brainer.”

And Cummings insisted his overall game has improved since joining the English Championship side, and that he will prove it for the Gers.

“I learnt a lot down there, playing with better players and against better players,” said Cummings. “My overall game has got better and I can’t wait to show it here.

“My confidence is always high, I’ve already proven I can score in Scotland, but at Rangers I will need to be on my A game every week.”

And the Scotland international, who hit 71 goals in 150 appearances for Hibs, isn’t worried about the expectations facing him at Ibrox.

He added: “As a player, I like pressure so I think my character fits Rangers perfectly. The team have created lots of chances, I’ll just be hanging around the six-yard box waiting to tap one in.

“I’m buzzing for every game and I can’t wait to pull on the blue jersey and play for Rangers.”

Cummings is all too aware that he will most likely have to put up with jeers from the terraces but said that stick from the fans motivates him to do better.

“[In England] it was easy, up here you tend to get more stick and more abuse but that’s part and parcel of football. It fires me up and makes me want to do better,” Cummings insisted.

“It’s all fun and games off the pitch but when I’m out there training, or I’m on the pitch on a Saturday, I am 100 per cent focused on my football.”

While admitting he doesn’t know how manager Graeme Murty will use him, Cummings is looking forward to linking up with Alfredo Morelos in the Rangers forward line.

“Alfredo has done well, I would love to play up top with him. I’m not sure what the gaffer’s plans are as yet but hopefully I get a chance with him,” Cummings added.

• READ MORE - Kris Commons: Jason Cummings ‘not the brightest’ but will boost Rangers