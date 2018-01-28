Jason Cummings dedicates goal to ‘different class’ Rangers fans

Jason Cummings dedicated his first goal for Rangers to the club’s support as the visitors won all three points from their trip to Dingwall.

Rangers fans invade the pitch after Jason Cummings' goal. Picture: PA

The January signing made his second appearance for the Ibrox side in the 2-1 win, coming off the bench to replace Alfredo Morelos on 79 minutes.

It would take him just a further three minutes to make his mark, collecting a loose pass from Ross Draper before driving forward and finding the back of the net with a deflected shot from the edge of the area.

Adding to Daniel Candeias’ first-half opener, it gave Graeme Murty’s men the advantage they needed, as County sub David N’Gog netted a late penalty.

The former Hibs striker immediately sprinted towards the Rangers crowd, with some of them leaping on to the park to celebrate with their new hitman.

He later told BT Sport: “I’m absolutely buzzing. When I saw it going into the back of the net I was overwhelmed because the fans were different class when I was warming up behind the goal. That one was for them.

“I’m still starting to get my game fitness. I was actually started to blow at the end there. Obviously Morelos has been banging them in so I can’t complain that I’m not starting yet. I just need to keep plugging away, coming off the bench, and do my best.

“Confidence has never been a problem. Even if I don’t score I’m still confident when the next one comes, and I’ll always get chances playing in this Rangers team.”

