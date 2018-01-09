Jamie Murphy reflects on ‘no-brainer’ to join boyhood heroes Rangers

As a starry-eyed kid Jamie Murphy marvelled at the skills of Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne and Jorg Albertz dreaming of one day of running out at Ibrox as a Rangers player.

It was a golden era as Rangers clinched nine in a row and gave their ecstatic supporters a host of other successes and magical moments.

Now Murphy wants to play a leading role in returning Rangers to the forefront of the game in Scotland and he feels there is an exciting future brewing under Graeme Murty.

The 28-year-old has signed a loan agreement that will trigger a permanent deal in the summer and has been joined by midfield general Sean Goss, who is on loan from Queen’s Park Rangers.

Andy Halliday and Michael O’Halloran have returned from their loan spells while Rangers have been heavily linked with a host of players.

Russell Martin is being tipped to come in along with Hamilton’s Greg Docherty and there remains an interest in Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean, who is a free agent in the summer.

Clearly, it will still take Rangers time to rebuild to a level remotely close to the trophy-laden 90s but Murphy is certainly willing to play a leading role.

He said: “That was a fantastic time. Brian Laudrup was always my favourite but that full team was brilliant.

“People like Gazza, Laudrup and Jorg Albertz were all players I loved to watch.

“I have been lucky enough to meet some of them. Stuart McCall was my manager at Motherwell and I met Mark Hateley through Tom and these guys are still remembered throughout Ibrox, especially amongst my generation.

“I am just glad to have joined the club. It is what I wanted from the start as soon as I knew the club wanted me to join. It was a no-brainer.

“It is a club myself and my family have supported all our lives. When I heard they were interested and I wasn’t playing at Brighton there was only one place I wanted to go.

“My family is delighted. My wife and kids can get back up the road and my dad can get to my games more easily now.

“He always used to come down to every game, even at Brighton, even though it was difficult for him. He would fly down and I know he is delighted.

“I spoke to Chris Hughton about Rangers before. He knew how big a fan I was because he had seen me before Brighton matches sitting watching Rangers’ game on the television. The gaffer was great with me and I never left on bad terms.

“It is an exciting time. The team have done well this season.

“We are looking to improve as well as I am as a player. Things are looking up. They were unlucky not to win the derby and so there is a lot to look forward to.”

There was a short worrying spell for Murphy last Saturday in which the deal was almost off but the compromise was a loan-to-permanent deal arrangement. It meant that Murphy was over 24 hours late in joining his new team mates at their training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He said: “There was a little bit where I thought it might not happen. Rangers were terrific with me, Andy Scoulding, Stewart Robertson, Mark Allen and the manager. They were all great in telling me they wanted me here.

“Saturday morning, they left and I was still back at home trying to fix things. In the end we were always confident.

“There was a little time when I thought it might not happen but by Saturday afternoon I knew it was going to happen and I was just happy to get on the plane.

“It is a guaranteed permanent transfer and I am a Rangers player as far as I am concerned.”

First and foremost, Murphy wants to establish himself at Ibrox but he hopes his move to Rangers will enhance his chances of international recognition. He said: “It is something I have always looked to try to do and I am disappointed that it hasn’t happened so far.

“I was doing well in England - and in Scotland before that - but I just need to keep working hard.

“Maybe if I am successful at Rangers I can see where that takes me.

“Scotland have some good players, especially in the wide positions. It is up to me to keep working hard and to see if the opportunity comes up.

“A new manager will come in with new ideas. You just have to be ready to perform when asked.”