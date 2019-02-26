‘It’s great to have him here’ - Steven Gerrard’s message to Rangers ‘leader’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed the measures he will take to protect ‘leader’ Andy Halliday.

The 27-year-old put in a starring performance for the Ibrox side in their 5-0 thumping of Hamilton Academical on Sunday, having netted in the 5-0 win over Kilmarnock last week in the Scottish Cup.

Many thought Halliday would leave the club in the summer but he has impressed Gerrard with his versatility, consistency and commitment.

Able to play left-back or a number of midfield roles, he has racked up 30 appearances.

However he is set to be rested for the clash with Dundee, Gerrard wary of him playing with an injury.

“Andy has been excellent since June the 15,” Gerrard said, “he’s been available for every single training session. Every job I’ve asked him to do he’s done it very well.

“It’s great to have him here, he’s been a leader for us on and off the pitch, in the dressing room.

“He always gives me something to think about role or a full-back position but Andy has got a little bit of a tight groin at the moment and I know he wants to be available tomorrow but I have got to make a sensible decision for Andy.

“I think I might have to take the decision out of his hands because Andy would play with three or four injuries, that’s the character on the man we’re talking about.

“I might have to be sensible with Andy because we have some important fixtures coming up after tomorrow as well.”