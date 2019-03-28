‘It’s an awesome adrenaline’ - Alfredo Morelos opens up about playing for Rangers in documentary

Fans of Rangers are set to be given an insight into the life and of star striker Alfredo Morelos.

The club released a trailer for a documentary they have produced on the Colombian titled ‘Soy Alfredo’, which translates as ‘I am Alfredo’.

Morelos is a fascinating figure in Scottish football with much conjecture surrounding the player. Due to limitations with the English language the 22-year-old very rarely deals with the press and most of his quotes during his time in Govan coming via interviews with publications and broadcasters in his native Colombia.

The in-depth interview will shine a light on the player many feel is the favourite to win the league’s player of the year awards.

His importance to the team can not be overestimated with 29 in 44 appearances in all competitions.

In the trailer Morelos, who arrived in Scotland via Finland, talks about playing at Ibrox in front of the Rangers support.

He said: ““It’s an awesome adrenaline. It isn’t fear or nerves. “I feel so much more motivated to do things right, to win, to get three points at home, to play well there, to prove to our fans that we are ready to give them a show regardless of who we are playing against.”

Rangers fan Jordan Campbell tweeted: “Looks like a Netflix Original and should be a Netflix Original. Hopefully we get to find out some more about El Bufalo’s upbringing.”

Another supporter queried: “Making this means you can never sell him, right?”