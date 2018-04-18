Hummel responds to Rangers fan amid rumours of new kit deal

Have your say

Rumours are spreading among the Rangers support that their club is about to bin kit-makers Puma for next season - and they already believe they’ve discovered the replacement.

Danish Sportswear giants Hummel recently followed the Light Blues on Twitter, leading to speculation that they’re about to strike a deal with the Ibrox side.

One supporter thought he would investigate further, sending a cheeky email to the company’s UK head office.

Fraser Currie asked for “a staunch” home kit among other things. In reply, he was given a vague “we appreciate your interest in our design of the player kits”.

In December, Dave King said Rangers were exploring their options with regards to a kit supplier for the 2018/19 campaign.

Former chief executive Charles Green and captain Lee McCulloch after Rangers agreed a deal with Puma in 2013. Picture: SNS

This came after the club renegotiated their retail deal with Sports Direct, effectively ending the boycott by fans of Rangers retail.

Puma has been the suppliers since the summer of 2013, where they entered into a five-year deal with the Scottish side.

