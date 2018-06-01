Hummel give biggest clue yet that Rangers will wear orange

The saga over Rangers’ new kit took a new twist with Hummel giving fans a small clue that at least one of next season’s strips will be orange.

The club’s fans have been treated to fake kits in Turkey, plus numerous suggested designs online, including a Union Jack inspired one, with little clarity over what strips the team will officially be wearing for the upcoming campaign.

Rangers signed a deal with Danish kit manufacturers Hummel as the Ibrox side prepares for it’s first new kit since the 2016/2017 season.

The sportswear firm tweeted on Friday morning as the officially became the club’s technical sponsor. The message included a two second video with the Rangers badge and the brand’s famous chevron design. However, the image twitches for a split second and shows the two crests in orange and white.

It is the biggest suggestion yet that the club will have an orange strip for the first time since the 2002/2003 season.

Hummel have dropped the biggest clue yet that Rangers will wear an orange strip for the first time since 2002/2003. Picture: SNS Group

