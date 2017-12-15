How Rangers have performed in their last five games

A look at how the Ibrox side have fared over their last five fixtures in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Rangers' players celebrate in front of the travelling crowd after the 2-1 win at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Dundee 2 - 1 Rangers; Fri 24 Nov

A promising first-half performance turned to dust when Alfredo Morelos was injured after colliding with the post. Second best for a lot of the following 45 minutes, even a Josh Windass equaliser couldn’t rouse Rangers to victory as a double from Mark O’Hara gave Dundee the club’s first win in almost two months.

Rangers 3 - 0 Aberdeen; Wed 29 Nov

With the AGM looming, the first-team squad and caretaker boss Graeme Murty took a little bit of the heat off the board of directors with this surprisingly emphatic win over Aberdeen. Shaping his side into a new diamond formation, Murty masterminded the triumph as Rangers ran riot in a startlingly one-sided first half. A James Tavernier penalty and goal from Carlos Pena gave the hosts a strong advantage, and though Aberdeen would improve after the break, Tavernier’s second of the game would end any hope of a fightback.

Aberdeen 1 - 2 Rangers; Sun 3 Dec

Talk of the club’s impending move for Dons boss Derek McInnes swirled around the atmosphere at Pittodrie as the teams met for the second leg of a league double-header. The home side acquitted themselves better than they had at Ibrox, but only marginally as Murty’s side once again ran out winners. Danny Wilson gave the away side the league during the opening period, and even though Ryan Jack would see red shortly into the second half, Josh Windass soon gave Rangers a lead that their opponents couldn’t overhaul.

Rangers 2 - 1 Ross County; Sat 9 Dec

This hard-fought victory meant the Ibrox side could finally call themselves winners of three straight games for the first time in 2017. A quick rundown of the teams who’ve stopped them before goes Hearts, Celtic (x2), Aberdeen, Progres Niederkorn, Hibs, Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Hamilton Accies, and it looked like Ross County would see their name added to the list after took the lead and generally held the home side at arm’s length in the first half. A substitution and change of formation at the break helped spark a revival, with Morelos coming off the bench to grab the equaliser before Wilson won it late on.

Hibs 1 - 2 Rangers; Wed 13 Dec

If the County game was an example of the team winning without playing well then this match took it to ridiculous lengths. Having fallen behind to an early Lewis Stevenson goal, Rangers were battered by the Easter Road side for the next 30 minutes. Neil Lennon’s men couldn’t make their domination count and a one-two sucker punch in five minutes before the break from Windass and Morelos proved to be enough to gain a fourth consecutive league success.

