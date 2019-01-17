Ibrox. Picture: SNS

How could Rangers line up against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup?

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis will play some part against Cowdenbeath on Friday night in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

It was also confirmed that Ross McCrorie would miss the game through suspension, while Connor Goldson misses out with injury, but Borna Barisic is fit again. What could the Rangers XI be at Central Park?

Gerrard could take the opportunity to give Foderingham game time, as he did in the earlier rounds of the Betfred Cup.

1. Wes Foderingham

The Englishman will likely lead the team out.

2. James Tavernier

Connor Goldson is out injured and Gerrard confirmed Worrall would be staying at the club for the remainder of the season.

3. Joe Worrall

The Northern Ireland international's aerial ability will be very useful.

4. Gareth McAuley

