How could Rangers line up against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup?

It was also confirmed that Ross McCrorie would miss the game through suspension, while Connor Goldson misses out with injury, but Borna Barisic is fit again. What could the Rangers XI be at Central Park?
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis will play some part against Cowdenbeath on Friday night in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
