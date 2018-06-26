Harold Davis, former Rangers right-half, dies at 85

Have your say

Former Rangers player Harold Davis has died at the age of 85, the Ibrox club have announced.

Right-half Davis played for Rangers from 1956 to 1964, winning four league titles, two League Cups, one Scottish Cup and a runners-up medal in the 1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

He later coached at Ibrox and went on to manage Queen of the South.

Davis had returned to professional football with Rangers after leaving East Fife for his national service and spent two years recovering from gun wounds suffered during the Korean War.

A club statement read: “Rangers Football Club is today extremely saddened to learn of the death of club legend Harold Davis.

“A member of the Ibrox Hall of Fame, and fondly remembered by supporters of his time, Davis has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

“Everyone at Rangers passes on their sincere condolences to Harold’s family at this difficult time.”