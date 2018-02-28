Greg Docherty focused on Rangers career, not Scotland call-up

Greg Docherty has put thoughts of a Scotland career to one side as he bids to establish himself in the Rangers team.

The January signing from Hamilton is more concerned with winning his place back in the Scotland Under-21 side than taking advantage of Scott Brown’s international retirement.

Rangers boss Graeme Murty labelled Brown’s decision an opportunity for other midfielders, including some of his own, to stake their claim to Alex McLeish but Docherty is taking one step at a time.

The 21-year-old said: “I am not thinking about that at the moment to be honest. If it comes, it comes.

“My aim is to get in the under-21s team. I didn’t play the last couple of games there so I would like to be involved more.

“It has always been a dream to get to the (senior) squad but I am taking each game as it comes with Rangers. I want consistency playing for Rangers first and then I will look further on.”

Docherty has enjoyed a successful start to his Ibrox career with Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over St Johnstone making it three wins from his first three starts.

“I am loving it at the minute and loving playing football,” he said. “It is a great side to play football in and you could see in the first half (at Perth) some of our play was brilliant.

“The gaffer has been excellent with me and all the boys and staff have been brilliant and helped me settle in right away. Hopefully now I can repay them with performances and consistency and that is what I am looking for.

“You see the bench is so strong and the squad is so strong, there are guys not even on the bench that are experienced players. I am learning from these guys every single day and it is brilliant for me, it is priceless.”

Murty felt the need to “restrain” Docherty on the pitch during his first start against Hamilton after fearing the midfielder was trying too hard to be an instant hit, and the player is heeding the advice.

“It was just to be more disciplined,” he said. “At Hamilton there was an extra midfielder so I had a more free role. At Rangers, you need to be a bit more disciplined and I am enjoying it.

“I have two assists in two games and that is what I like to do, make assists and get in the box and hit shots. I am still getting up there and that is where I want to be, at that end of the pitch.

“I am enjoying my football at the moment and long may that continue.”

