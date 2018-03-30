Graham Dorrans set to start for Rangers after 5 months out

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will end a five-month injury absence by starting against Motherwell at Fir Park this afternoon.

Dorrans, who joined the Ibrox club from Norwich City in the summer on a three-year deal, damaged his ankle against Kilmarnock at the end of October in what was former manager Pedro Caixinha’s last game in charge. The Scotland international underwent surgery in December to rectify the problem.

The 30-year-old played against a Brentford B side earlier this month and after stepping things up in training over the past fortnight Dorrans has been given the green light by manager Graeme Murty to start against Steelmen.

Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci has been ruled out today’s game with an ankle knock but is confident of making Tuesday’s clash with Aberdeen.

Midfielder Allan Campbell is a fitness doubt after picking up a knock on Scotland Under-21 duty but Cedric Kipre is available after overturning his red card against Celtic and Liam Grimshaw is closing in on a return from a groin problem.

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is playing his first game for the Fir Park club since becoming an international.

Carson, 30, made his Northern Ireland debut in the win over South Korea in Belfast last weekend.

“It was an emotional experience for the whole family,” he said.