Graeme Murty urges Rangers stars to block out boos from Ibrox crowd

Graeme Murty has told his Rangers squad they need to stand up to the Ibrox boo-boys.

Graeme Murty watches on as Rangers battle to victory over Ross County. Picture: SNS

The Gers caretaker boss was pleased to see his side grit their teeth and come through Saturday’s clash with Ross County after falling behind early on.

Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Craig Curran’s early opener before Danny Wilson’s late winner ensured Rangers chalked up three straight wins for the first time in a year.

But the Light Blues faithful did not always share the manager’s positive outlook and were quick to vent their frustration during an abject first-half showing.

Murty insists it is the supporters’ right to express their opinion when things are not going right.

But he has called on his players to prove they have the strength of mind to block out the boos and carry on performing.

Murty told RangersTV: “You can’t always flow, dominate and dictate in the way we want to - and I don’t think we did [against County].

“Sometimes you have to scrap and grind a win out. Things aren’t always going to go our way, and we have to show a bit of resilience, which I think we did [on Saturday].

“One of the key things we have to cope with is the expectation of the crowd. They expect us to dominate and dictate all the time, and I agree with the fans - we should be doing that.

“It’s not always possible, so we have to deal with that. We have to be strong enough to stand up and accept mistakes, but I want players who are brave and go and get on the ball even if the last thing they did didn’t work.

“So we have to be able to cope with that, and something that pleased me is we tried and we tried. Alfredo epitomised that with his goal - he did miss a chance but he got in there again and took his goal really well.”

Morelos tucked home his first goal in three months as he finally ended a 10 game scoring drought.

But Murty reckons the Colombian’s team-mates will be just as important as Morelos’ finishing if the 21-year-old is to rediscover his killer touch.

“Strikers don’t operate in a vacuum,” he said. “It’s up to the players around them to create chances and make space through clever movement and quick play.

“I didn’t think we did enough of that at the weekend, but the players know we have quality in the attacking third - we just have to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to utilise those threats.

“For Alfredo, I’m glad he got his goal. It’s a little bit of a monkey off his back.”

Meanwhile, Gers have confirmed Barry Scott has been appointed to the Rangers International Football Club PLC board.

Based out of Hong Kong and a lifelong supporter, Scott was part of a group of investors that contributed £6.5m in loans to the Ibrox side last year.

