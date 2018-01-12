Graeme Murty urges former Rangers outcasts to grab second chance

Graeme Murty has urged his returning Rangers loan stars to grab the second chance they’ve been given at Ibrox.

Andy Halliday, right, and Michael O'Halloran have recently returned to Rangers from separate loan deals. Picture: SNS

Andy Halliday and Michael O’Halloran flew out with the rest of the squad for the club’s winter break in Florida.

The pair have only recently returned to the club after spending the first half of the 2017/18 season out on loan.

O’Halloran shone for St Johnstone in a spell back with his former side, while Halliday endured an adventure with Gabala of Azerbaijan.

Murty insists both players will be given the chance to impress and play their way back into his thoughts.

He said: “It’s an easy sell to him. You just say ‘Look Andy, you’ve got a second chance here and not many people get that at Rangers’.

“Michael is the same. They’re getting another chance to impress and play for this great club. It’s up to them grab it.

“Everyone knows Andy’s love for the club and what Rangers mean to him.

“I know he can perform so it’s now up to him to go and do it — prove to me he can add to the collective, that he can make us better.”

