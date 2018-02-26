Graeme Murty hopes Rangers stars can fill Scott Brown void

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has thanked Scott Brown for his contribution to Scotland - and hopes the midfielder’s departure opens the door for one of his players to make their mark on the international scene.

The 32-year-old on Monday morning called time on his Scotland career for a second time, having won 55 caps across two spells.

Murty - who represented Scotland four times himself, but never alongside Brown despite their stints in the international set-up overlapping - believes Brown’s decision leaves McLeish with a major hole to fill.

And he has challenged young Rangers players such as Ryan Jack, Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie to prove they can step into the boots of their Parkhead foe.

Murty, speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to St Johnstone, said: “He (Brown) has been a really, really good servant. He’s taken fantastic care of his body and I think you see that the impact he has on his team is very, very big.

“It’s now up to someone else to go and fill the hole that he will leave.

“It’s an opportunity - possibly for some of our players - to go and make that midfield role their own.

“So as a Scotland fan I would thank him for his work but there is an opportunity to move forward now with a group of players that are working with a new manager to try to stake a claim and play in his team.”

