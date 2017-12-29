Graeme Murty drops hint that Carlos Pena may be leaving Rangers

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has dropped a heavy hint that Carlos Pena may be on his way out of Ibrox.

Pedro Caixinha’s £2.5 million summer signing from Guadalajara has had an underwhelming start to his time in Glasgow, despite netting five goals in 13 appearances.

Carlos Pena takes part in a training session at Auchenhowie - but is the midfielder on his way out of Rangers? Picture: SNS Group

His fitness was the subject of speculation at the start of the season, with former Rangers boss Caixinha insisting that Pena was one of the fittest players at the club and was on a special training regime to adapt to the Scottish game.

But reports in the Mexican media earlier this week carried quotes from the 27-year-old who admitted that he ‘wasn’t ruling out a Plan B option’ of returning to his homeland during the January transfer window.

Pena has dropped down the pecking order since Murty took charge of the first team, and hasn’t started a game since December 9.

Whilst Murty has yet to discuss Pena’s comments with the player, he conceded that the former Leon midfielder could be on his way out.

“We’ve not spoken yet but all players, when it comes to January, will be looking at their options, whether you have a four-year deal or are in your last six months,” Murty told Sky Sports.

“Every player will be looking at making sure they secure the best future for themselves and their family. I understand that, it’s the nature of the beast.

“So if you come to me and say that ‘X player]’ has been notified that this is going to happen then it wouldn’t really surprise me.

“We just need to be honest and open with the player and be flexible enough to react properly.”

