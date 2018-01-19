Graeme Murty dismisses Kris Boyd claim that Rangers ‘unsettle’ targets

Graeme Murty has dismissed Kris Boyd’s claims that Rangers are unsettling their transfer targets with lowball offers.

Kilmarnock frontman Boyd hit out after his Rugby Park boss Steve Clark branded a reported £350,000 Ibrox bid for winger Jordan Jones “nowhere near acceptable”.

Graeme Murty dismissed Kris Boyd's criticism. Picture: SNS Group

The former Rangers striker claimed his old side have made a habit of dragging out negotiations with rival clubs, with the resulting speculation serving only to disrupt the players in question.

The Light Blues remain in talks with Hamilton after seeing their opening offer for Greg Docherty rejected while they failed to land former Hearts wideman Jamie Walker after falling short of the Jambos’ £1 million valuation in the summer.

Jamie Murphy also had to be signed on loan from Brighton this month after talks on a permanent deal broke down at the last minute.

But Ibrox boss Murty insists Rangers have the right to demand value for money.

Kris Boyd accused Rangers of unsettling transfer targets. Picture: SNSGroup

• READ MORE - Kris Boyd accuses Rangers of unsettling clubs with derisory offers

“Kris is entitled to his own opinion but as far as I am concerned we have handled it in an above board manner,” Murty said, ahead of Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Fraserburgh.

“We have gone to the club, we’ve made an offer and they are perfectly within their rights to say no. That’s fine, we move forward.

“Either we negotiate or we walk away. That’s our prerogative. It’s also the player’s club’s prerogative to say no.

“As far as I’m concerned everything we have done has been above board and proper.”

Murty has already added Sean Goss, Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin to his squad this month.

All four will be involved when they take on their Highland League opponents at Bellslea Park, if the game beats a Saturday evening pitch inspection.

While he was reluctant to discuss his Docherty move, Murty confirmed his January shopping spree is far from over.

• READ MORE - Kris Boyd: I don’t care who my friends are, I’m just honest

He said: “You don’t want to bring in too many that you disrupt the group but I would like to have options all over the pitch and competition too.

“I wouldn’t say our business is completed just yet but I wouldn’t like to say how many would be going out or coming in just now.

“I’m also not going to talk about players at other clubs. There is speculation in the papers but as far as I’m aware business is ongoing and I don’t think it’s right for us to talk about other people.”

So far, the only senior player to head for the Ibrox exit is Carlos Pena but with Rangers now well stocked with centre-backs and midfielders Murty admits there could be further departures.

However, having already knocked back a £500,000 Preston offer for Josh Windass - who has also been linked with Leeds - Murty warned potential suitors that they will have to “bring a big chequebook”.

He added: “We had one offer from Preston for Josh, that was turned down and that’s it so far.

“We’ve had enquiries for other players but they are ours until that changes.”

• READ MORE - Rangers bid for Jordan Jones ‘easy to turn down’ says Kilmarnock boss