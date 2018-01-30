Graeme Murty confirms Chinese interest in Alfredo Morelos

Graeme Murty has confirmed that enquiries have been made about Alfredo Morelos, following reports that a club in China had made an offer of between £6 million and £7 million for the player.

Several newspapers this morning reported that the Colombian striker had been the subject of a bid from a Chinese Super League team but Murty insisted the Ibrox side don’t have to sell the 21-year-old.

Murty said during a press conference that talks were ongoing but Rangers’ valuation of the player, who joined the club from HJK Helsinki during summer last year, had not been met.

Murty said: “Alfredo is the top scorer and has adjusted to the club very well.

“He wants to get into the Colombian national squad and he can do it here.

“China won’t be the only league with clubs interested. But we are not in a situation where we have to sell any player.

“We will decide each case on a footballing decision. I won’t allow a player to leave just because there are lot of zeroes.

“We would only allow a player to leave with a suitable replacement lined up,” Murty continued.

Confirming that Morelos was in the squad to face Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup, Murty added: “The interest is real - but we aren’t prepared to play ball with this deal at the moment.”