Graeme Murty clarifies Sean Goss comments amid Ian Holloway anger

Graeme Murty says Rangers have acted to smooth over relations with QPR in the wake of Ian Holloway’s angry response to his comments about Sean Goss.

The Loftus Road boss hit out at Murty after the Rangers manager admitted he was interested in signing loan star Goss long term.

Holloway was quoted in the Daily Record on Thursday saying his Gers’ opposite number was “out of order” after claiming the former Manchester United youngster was “one of a number of players we are looking at” after his impressive displays since joining on a six-month deal in January.

But Murty says Ibrox director of football Mark Allen has now contacted Les Ferdinand, who fills the same role at the Londoners, to make sure Holloway knows the Glasgow giants fully respect his position.

“I was asked a question about Sean and I said he was doing particularly well,” said Murty, who watched Goss score his second Light Blues goal with a free-kick during Tuesday’s 4-1 romp over St Johnstone. “He’s bedded in nicely and understands what it means to play for Rangers.

“But Sean is a QPR player - I said that from the outset. I’ve always said that.

“If he becomes available that will be a discussion. But as far as I understand it, Les has said he’s not for sale.

“I also said that at the start of the interview so there is no problem between the clubs. We understand the situation.

“All we can say it’s been a positive for all parties. He’s showing what he can do and we’re benefiting from that.

“Mark Allen has spoken to Les and reiterated our position and what I actually said about Sean. We’re comfortable with the situation.

“It won’t be down to us what happens next. It will be down to his parent club and the young man himself.

“What we’re doing is enjoying having the young man here, so let’s just celebrate that and worry about other things another time.”

Holloway was reported to have responded with fury when told of Murty’s original comments.

He told the Record: “I’m glad the boy is doing well. We bought him to be a good player - but his future is at QPR.

“I bought him to be a QPR player. I’ve loaned him out when he’s never been loaned out before and I’m delighted he’s doing well but he won’t be getting sold.

“If Graeme has said he wants him permanently then that’s a bit of a silly statement because he is not for sale. You can’t buy someone who is not for sale.

“I’d imagine Graeme would speak to me about it at the right time. Graeme should do his job by speaking to me about my player.

“Graeme’s a good bloke but I’m pretty surprised he’s left himself open to this. I have no issue with him but the boy is not for sale.”

