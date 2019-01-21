Glenn Middleton hoping Defoe can fire Rangers to title

Glenn Middleton believes the capture of Jermaine Defoe could be the catalyst for Rangers to end Celtic’s domination and win their first Scottish title in eight years.

Defoe, the former England player, is on a six-month loan deal from Bournemouth, and Ibrox fans got their first sight of him in Sunday’s 3-2 friendly win over HJK Helsinki.

The striker is set to partner Alfredo Morelos up front tomorrow night at Kilmarnock as Rangers aim to build on their crucial Old Firm win before the international break.

Rangers winger Middleton said: “We all want to win the league and trophies, so anyone of quality who can help us do that will be welcomed.

“When I heard he was signing for the club, I was pretty excited to say the least. Everyone knows what he has done in the game and he has shown in training what he is capable of.

“He has been really good with everyone. He knows how to treat people. I have been watching him in training and seeing his little movements when he receives the ball, before he gets a shot on goal. I can’t fail to learn from a guy like that.

“When I was at Norwich, I always enjoyed watching Tottenham and I loved him when he was there. Now he is here with me at Rangers it is incredible.”

Middleton, who was speaking after accepting a cheque for £400,000 for the Ibrox club from the Rangers Youth Development Company, added: “We enjoyed the win over Celtic but that is in the past. We know the games coming up will be tough but we are ready for them. We need to take things game by game but we feel we have a strong squad here.”

Morelos, who has scored 20 goals this season, got the chance to meet with ex-team-mates and his old manager Mika Lehkosuo when Helsinki were in town. And Lehkosuo has no doubt that the 22-year-old Colombian has the quality to go and play in the Premier League.

He said: “Alfredo is ready for bigger things if he wants them. It depends on what he wants to do, but he is ready.

“He could play in England but it is up to him what he wants to do. He has improved a lot in the last two years since he moved to Rangers.

“I always felt the British game was perfect for him because he is just so strong and aggressive.”