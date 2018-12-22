Gary McAllister admits being impressed with ‘heroic’ Rangers

The nature of Rangers’ mid-term report card will undoubtedly be shaped by how they fare in their final three examinations of the year. Securing positive results against St Johnstone this afternoon, Hibernian on Boxing Day and then Celtic on Saturday would likely send them to the top of the class and skipping merrily into the winter break. Defeats, in the latter match especially, would have the opposite effect, six months of toil and endeavour swiftly forgotten about on the back of one fruitless 90 minutes. Such is football life in Glasgow.

Gary McAllister doesn’t have the luxury of a crystal ball to ascertain what lies ahead so can only offer judgment based on what has passed so far. And the Rangers assistant manager declares himself satisfied with what he has seen during his and manager Steven Gerrard’s first six months in charge.

A rebuilt Rangers squad has coped with a demanding European schedule – eight Europa League qualifying and six group stage games – without greatly comprising their domestic potency. It has taken its toll physically, however, with McAllister describing the Rangers players as “emptied” of energy as they head into the last knockings of the year. With a three-week break looming and no European football in the New year, he hopes Rangers will return with renewed vigour for the second half of the campaign.

“We tip our hat to the players,” he said. “There’s been a lot of change and they’ve given us everything. We’re halfway through the season but at the beginning we had 14 European ties so to deal with that and the domestic league… they’ve given us everything. There have been times when we’ve gone down to ten men – it’s probably happened too often – and even gone down to nine men.

“So there have been occasions when they’ve gone over and above. They’re properly emptied, it’s been proper heroic stuff.

“That’s what we’re seeing. Others might see it differently but, when the backs have been against the wall, people have really stood up and that’s been impressive. At times the performance level has maybe dropped but across the big picture we’re delighted. But we can get better and we’ll look to get better.”

A regular diet of midweek games has reduced the management team’s capacity for greater tactical analysis on the training ground. McAllister hopes a reduced workload after Christmas will give him and Gerrard scope to do more with the players, and expects results to improve as a consequence.

“We’d still like to have that distraction of playing in Europe and getting through to the last 32, but the fact we’re out means we can really focus,” added McAllister.

“The thing you have to remember is that a week or so ago we passed 100 training sessions since we came here – but of that 100 most have been recovery sessions.

“We were in Spain [in the summer] where it was more tactical and about what we were looking for. But from the start of the European run, training has been guided by sports science and the guys who do the numbers. Most of the sessions have been about recovery and getting ready for the next game.

“So we’ll see more of a stamp on the team in the second half of the season. We can be better in possession, we can be more clinical in front of goal, we can do better from set pieces, we can defend from the front as a team better – we’re continually looking to improve.

“In different games we’ll do different things; maybe not press as high against some as we do others. There’s loads of tactical stuff we’ll be doing as well – we’ll be using the extra time we have wisely.”

It has been a rigorous test of 38-year-old Gerrard’s resolve in his first senior management role but his more senior sidekick has not been surprised to see how well he has coped.

“I’m tight with him obviously, and I’ve been massively impressed by how he’s handled the transition from playing to management,” added McAllister.

“But am I surprised? No, simple. He has the mentality, charisma and personality to deal with being here.”

Before they can start thinking about their plans for 2019, however, Gerrard and McAllister must steer Rangers through these final three matches.

“I suppose it’s normal for the festive period, and it’s something that players have got to deal with and the management group as well,” added the former Scotland captain.

“We’ve got St Johnstone, Hibs and Celtic, and if you can get a nice run until the end of the year going into that winter break, it could be good.

“We’ve got a big squad but over the next three games we’ll utilise that. We’ve had to use it well through the whole period.”