Former Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester moves to Orange County

Former Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester has signed for Californian side Orange County SC in the second tier of the America’s USL Championship.

The winger moves to the United States after an unsuccessful spell in the Iranian league. Forrester initially signed for Tractor Sazi on a two-year deal before a loan spell at Machine Sazi where he made no appearances.

Forrester had scored seven league goals for Rangers after moving from Doncaster in January 2016 but since his departure from the Ibrox club has failed to make an impact. Orange County play in the tier below MLS.

“I’m very excited to bring a player of Harry’s calibre on board and continue to strengthen our team from a year ago,” said Head Coach Braeden Cloutier. “One of our first priorities this offseason was to find a dynamic winger with the ability to create off the dribble. Harry has that quality and proved it at a very high level for Rangers, one of the biggest clubs in the Scottish Premier League.”

Speaking to the club website, Forrester added: “I can’t wait to get started, after speaking to Oliver, Braeden, Peter, and Richard, I can see the plans for the club moving forward and I’m excited to be a part of that. The club and league is only going one way and I want to be a part of that journey.”