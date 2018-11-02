Former Rangers boss a reported target for Burnley

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is reportedly being lined up for a top job at English Premier League side Burnley.

The 56-year-old is understood to be good friends with Turf Moor boss Sean Dyche, and is leading the race to become the Clarets’ new technical director.

Sean Dyche, centre, could soon be assisted by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Sky Sports is reporting that the ex-Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss is interested in the role along with Manchester City recruitment chief Mike Rigg, and former West Brom technical director Nicky Hammond.

Warburton is also being linked with a similar role with the English FA, and has been working for the Association over the past few months.

He is understood to be looking for a non-management role after his stints at Griffin Park, Ibrox and the City Ground, and knows Dyche well from their time together at Watford - working under Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Warburton won the Petrofac Training Cup and the Scottish Championship title during his spell in charge of the Light Blues, and runners-up in the Scottish Cup.

He left Ibrox midway through his first season in the Scottish Premiership and eventually joined Forest.