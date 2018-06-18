Fleetwood boss Joey Barton signs Rangers’ Jason Holt

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has raided former club Rangers, signing Jason Holt on a season-long loan.

The midfielder was a regular in the Rangers side last season but has been allowed to join Fleetwood for the 2018-19 campaign, where he will once again team up with new Cod Army head coach Barton.

The pair played alongside each other briefly during Barton’s spell in Scotland which lasted just eight matches, and Holt becomes his second signing since taking the reins at Fleetwood earlier in the month.

Holt has made over 100 appearances for Rangers in the three years since joining from Hearts and was a key part of the squad that earned promotion from the Ladbrokes Championship in 2016 but has chosen to move on after new Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard decided he was not part of his plans for next season.

On securing the signing, Barton told Fleetwood’s official website: “I’m delighted that Jason has joined us here at Fleetwood Town.

“I saw his qualities when I was at Rangers on a daily basis, and as soon as I found out he was available we tried everything to make sure we got him here.

“He’s a great character, a great trainer and he knows the level after his season with Sheffield United.”

Rangers are currently in Spain on a ten-day pre-season training camp and new signing Connor Goldson senses “revolution” is in the air.

The former Shrewsbury and Brighton central defender is among five new players to have joined Rangers already this summer along with his former Albion team-mate Jamie Murphy, who made a loan stay permanent.

Gerrard’s arrival has rejuvenated the Ibrox support after going through three managers during two seasons of third-placed finishes in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Goldson believes a sea change is occurring at the club and he is relishing his first season in Scottish football after arriving from Brighton last week.

“I feel like there is a little bit of a revolution going on. The new manager has obviously made the fans happy and made them excited again,” he told RangersTV.

“I know it has been a tough few years, but I feel like there is a lot of optimism around the club and I feel this is the perfect time for me to be joining.

“I feel like the whole Scottish League is getting more excitement around it. I feel there have been a few big attractions in the last few years who have come to Scottish football, and I think that has just raised the level of awareness around it.

“The league is obviously getting better and better, and that is another reason why I decided to join. I don’t think it is a step-back any more coming to Scotland, especially Rangers.

“It is a great step to take and I am happy to have taken it.”

Goldson is with his new team-mates in Spain as Gerrard tries to imprint his standards on the squad during their pre-season training camp.

“He wants to bring a winning mentality to the football club, and I am all for that,” Goldson said. “I have been lucky to have been in winning teams, being promoted a couple of times, and that is what I want to do here.”