Fans ‘storm hotel hosting Rangers’ Player of the Year ceremony’

Police were called to a Glasgow city centre hotel last night amid reports a group of football fans managed to get into the building where Rangers were holding their Player of the Year awards.

A spokesperson confirmed that a number of officers were dispatched to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Cambridge Street, at around 7pm on Sunday after reports of an “incident” but established no criminality had been committed.

Video posted on social media appeared to show around 20-25 people attempting to gain access to the hotel just hours after Rangers had lost 5-0 to Celtic, with the home side securing their seventh successive league title.

Claims were made on Rangers fans’ forums that those involved were members of the Union Bears supporters group, while comments ranged from critical to supportive.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a handful of supporters had managed to confront some players, with an eyewitness telling The Sun: “They were shouting at directors and gaining entry via fire exits.

“They stormed the hotel via the front entrance and opened fire exits to allow more people in. They were shouting at club officials about the current situation and the scoreline today.”

“They let off bangers at the front entrance of the hotel. The players and club officials were coming into the hotel when it was going on.”

Fans had already criticised the club for going ahead with the event after another heavy defeat to their Old Firm rivals.

