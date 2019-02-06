Fans react to Kris Boyd missing Kilmarnock game to cover Aberdeen-Rangers for Sky Sports

Have your say

Scottish football fans took to social media on Wednesday night to question why Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was covering Aberdeen’s clash with Rangers at Pittodrie - despite Killie facing Dundee at Dens Park.

Although the veteran forward is suspended, many supporters were surprised that the former Rangers hitman was on punditry duties in the Granite City and not supporting his team mates.

Kris Boyd, left, at Pittodrie with Scotland assistant boss James McFadden. Picture: SNS Group

Plenty had their say on the matter - we’ve picked out some of the cleaner opinions...

David Nimmo wrote: “Why’s Kris Boyd at Pittodrie when Killie are playing tonight lol.”

Paul Reaper added: “Good to see the suspended Kris Boyd has turned up to support his team tonight!”

Michael Beattie wanted to know: “Does Kris Boyd not still play for Killie? Someone should tell him they are playing tonight...”

Paul Third wrote: “Kris Boyd suspended so heads up to Pittodrie for a payday on the telly? And to think Killie fans questioned Jordan Jones’s commitment...”

Liam Brown was surprised: “Kris Boyd at Pittodrie, even though Kilmarnock have a game tonight?”

Grant Manzie had some instructions for the veteran striker: “Kris Boyd in the Sky studio instead of supporting his team mates.... make up your mind man. Playing or pundit!?”

Scott McPherson saw the funny side: Kris Boyd just patching the Killie game to be at Pittodrie tonight. I know he’s suspended, but you’d kinda still expect him to be at Dens Park tonight.”

Accompanied by four “laughing” emoji, Craig Lawie tweeted: “Kris Boyd on the panel at the Rangers game even though Killie are playing tonight.”

Robbie McKenzie asked: “Why is Kris Boyd on the tele and not at the Killie game??”