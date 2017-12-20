Fabio Cardoso facing Rangers exit with Estoril keen on defender

Have your say

Fabio Cardoso could be on his way out of Rangers amid reports Liga NOS side Estoril are keen on signing the defender in January.

Cardoso has played just 45 minutes for the Rangers first team since he sustained a broken nose in the Ibrox side’s Betfred Cup semi final loss to Motherwell.

Danny Wilson and Bruno Alves have been the preferred centre back pairing for Graeme Murty while David Bates has been next in the pecking order.

Cardoso, who began his career with Benfica and played 55 times for the club’s ‘B’ team, signed a three-year deal at Ibrox in June 2017.

Cardoso has made 14 appearanecs for Rangers, including both matches against Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League.

But he may have kicked his last ball for Graeme Murty’s side if the reports are to be believed.