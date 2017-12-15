Ex-Rangers star Nacho Novo looking for DJ to play at his Glasgow bar

Have your say

Nacho Novo has issued a plea for any budding DJs to get in touch about playing at his new bar in Glasgow.

Rangers striker Nacho Novo. Picture: Jane Barlow

The ex-Rangers striker opened his pub, entitled NN10 and located on Paisley Road West, at the beginning of the month.

He’s broadcast live sporting events, including recent Rangers matches, and is now looking for a DJ to provide some alternative entertainment.

A post on NN10’s Facebook page read: “Previously had a long list of DJs details but have misplaced them if everyone who inquired could plz message me again thank u.”

The Spaniard has also denied claims that pints will cost as much as £4, saying it’ll be £2.50 during the week and £3.50 on weekends.

