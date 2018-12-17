Ex-Rangers chief executive ridiculed for role in Netflix doc Sunderland 'Til I Die

Former Rangers chief executive Martin Bain has been compared to David Brent and branded "a snake" following his prominent role in Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die.

The University of Glasgow educated businessman was hired as the chief-executive of Sunderland AFC in 2016 and piloted the club during the English club's most turbulent spell in recent history - all of which was caught on camera as part of the eye-opening fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Martin Bain has been ridiculed for his role in fly-on-the-wall documentary Sunerland 'Til I Die (Photo: jpimedia)

Sunderland 'Til I Die charts the club's relegation from the EFL Championship to the third tier of English football, with the former Rangers director featuring throughout the eight-episode series.

Viewers of the series - in particular Rangers and Sunderland fans - were quick to ridicule Bain for his role in the Wearside club's decline.

Sunderland fan Stephen Hannah tweeted: "Watching Martin Bain on this documentary is like watching David Brent talk s***e to the camera on the office. Complete d***head. #Sunderlandtillidie

And Hannah wasn't the only one to make comparisons with The Office character, with social media user Adam Monaghan tweeting: "Holy f**k Martin Bain is David Brent was just waiting for a “please dont make me redundant” moment at the end #Sunderlandtillidie"

Viewers are first introduced to Bain as he performs lengths of a swimming pool with some social media users accusing the former part-time model of "posing".

Rangers fan @GoodCopBabcock said of the introduction: "Holy f**k, the very first time you see Martin Bain in Sunderland Til I Die is him showing off his swimming ability, the posing b***ard. This is gold. GOLD!"

Some pointed out the former Ibrox man's susceptibility to coffee, with Ross McCafferty outlining Bain and his Nespresso machine as the stars of the catastrophic documentary.

He said: "Bain and his espressos. Honestly the guy is the break out star. I would watch an entire Netflix series of Martin Bain just cutting about."

Sunderland fan Craig Loach was less forgiving, tweeting: "Club on it's knees financially but Martin Bain thinks it's acceptable to have a nespresso machine"

Another said: "How much of our budget went on Martin Bain's coffee?"

Most Sunderland fans didn't hold back in their criticism of Bain, one stating: "Just finished the documentary, glad I'll never have to see or hear of that prick Martin Bain again, couldn't have made it more obvious he was trying to make it look like he gave a f**k for the cameras, him and Short nearly killed this club, thank god for @stewartdonald3 #safc"

Twitter user @randallbell meanwhile accused the chief of "winging it" during his time at the club.

Mackem fan Mark Evans meanwhile put the CEO at the top of his list of players culpable for the Black Cats' decline: "People I never want to see ever again: Martin Bain Jack Rodwell Lewis Grabban Lee Camp The ref from the final Burton game #SunderlandTilIDie @Fulwell73 #SAFC."

Some did defend Bain who worked with Rangers from 1996 to 2011, raising a damges complaint against the club which was ultimately dropped in 2012.

@mattp73 said: "Genuinely feel for Martin Bain after watching #Sunderlandtillidie. Absolutely nothing more he could have done."

While @adamguest tweeted his support, saying that Bain "Comes across as somebody who genuinely wanted the best for the club but was at a loss as to how to get it with what he had at his disposal."