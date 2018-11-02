Ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha rows with media after winning Mexican Cup

Pedro Caixinha tasted glory in Mexico after his Cruz Azul side won the Copa MX for only the fourth time in their history.

But his celebrations were soured after a bust-up with reporters.

Pedro Caixinha, coach of Cruz Azul, hugs his wife after his team won the Mexican Cup. Picture: Getty Images

It is just over a year since the Portuguese coach was shown the door at Rangers after a disastrous seven-month spell.

But his managerial resurrection was complete when his side beat Monterrey 2-0 in the final of the Mexican Cup.

Caixinha was suspended from the bench for the semi-final and the final after being sent off in the quarter-finals and becoming involved in a verbal spat with fans.

And he managed to become embroiled in another row with TV reporters after they attempted to interview him during Cruz Azul’s celebrations.

Caixinha said: “I won’t say anything. I was suspended for the game. Please give me some respect and leave me alone to allow me to celebrate with my players and supporters.

“I have principles and I demand that the press respect me. Please get out of my space. I have already said I cannot speak. Do you want me to get mad at you?”

Caixinha was eventually dragged away by Cruz Azul midfielder Adrian Aldrete before the incident threatened to boil over.

It is the second Copa MX win for the 47-year-old – he previously won it four years ago when Santos Laguna boss.