Ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha faces long ban after confronting fans

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha faces a long ban in Mexico after getting sent off again and trying to attack fans as he was led down the pitch.

Ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha got into a dispute with fans in Mexico. Picture: SNS/Roddy Scott

The fiery Portuguese flop ex-Ibrox manager is now in charge of Mexico City side Cruz Azul, who sit on top of the Liga MX.

He’s already serving a one-match touchline ban for a Copa Mexico game, but lost his cool again in a game against Tijuana, after he was sent off by ref Mario Humberto Vargas for arguing with a the fourth official.

On his way to the tunnel, Caixinha entered into verbal jousting with the home fans, before thumping his chest and being restrained as he tried to continue the debate with the home supporters in the stand.

It’s the fifth time he’s been in trouble with the Mexican football authorities in two spells at Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna with offences ranging from arguing with refs, pushing rival managers and having a tunnel brawl with opposition players and he’s now set for a lengthy ban.

His assistant, Joaquin Moreno explained: “Pedro is someone who has a very strong personality and character.

“He’s been suspended from the touchline before and we’ve won, so this will not be a problem for us.”

