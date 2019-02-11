‘Everything is f*****’: Scott Arfield on playing through pain for Rangers

Scott Arfield is determined to play through pain in order to keep his place in the Rangers starting XI.

Scott Arfield, right, battles with Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker. Picture: SNS

The midfielder has been battered and bruised by the hectic start to 2019 but continues to make himself available for selection for fear of someone stealing his spot in the side.

Arfield played 80 minutes on Saturday as Rangers drew 0-0 with Kilmarnock in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, meaning the clubs will have to do it all over again a week on Wednesday.

He said: “I think everybody was the same in terms of how they were feeling but it is one of those things when you play for this club. You want to play in every competition and every game and I managed to get through 80 minutes or so.

“Of course you have to play through it and, in terms of character, everyone in the dressing room wants the same thing and to play in every game.

“If you drop out of the team at any given moment, you have a player there that can take your jersey. That is the standard in terms of character and ability in the team so as soon as you get in there, you play to keep that jersey.

Asked if there was any specific injury, Arfield answered: “Nah, everything is f*****! That is what the physio told me! It is fatigue, but that is what happens when you play as many games as we have on the back of the break that we had.

“We have had a tough start but we have come through it and we are in the draw for the next round of the cup. Hopefully in the replay we can do ourselves justice again.”