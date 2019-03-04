Eric Caldow, former Rangers captain and Scotland ace, dies aged 84

Have your say

Rangers legend Eric Caldow has died at the age of 84, it was announced today.

The former full-back played 407 times for the Ibrox club during a 17-year career. He also featured for Stirling Albion and Corby Town, whom he later managed.

He helped the Light Blues achieve every major honour in the Scottish game and was part of the side that lost to Fiorentina in the final of the inaugural Cup Winners Cup.

In addition to his club heroics, he represented his country on 40 occasions between 1957 and 1963.

His final game for Scotland saw him break his leg in three places after a brutal challenge from England’s Bobby Smith in a 2-1 win at Wembley.

After his playing days finished he would go on to manage Hurlford United and Stranraer.

Caldow was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2007.