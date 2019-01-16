Emergency services rush to Rangers training centre after fire breaks out

Have your say

Firefighters rushed to Rangers’ Hummel Training Centre at Auchenhowie this morning after reports of a fire at the facility.

Police Scotland are aware of the incident, which was dealt with by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A number of fire crews attended the scene, with an SFRS spokesperson confirming that a fire had been extinguished at the training complex.

They added: “Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”

Formerly dubbed Murray Park, the complex was renamed the Hummel Training Centre when the club struck a deal with the Danish sportswear firm.