Done deal: Rangers confirm signing of Jon Flanagan

Rangers have announced the signing of former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on a free transfer.

Flanagan, a former team-mate of new Gers boss Steven Gerrard, has signed a two-year deal at Ibrox and is the seventh signing of the summer.

Jon Flanagan celebrates a goal with former Liverpool team mate Dominic Solanke. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Rangers and Celtic ‘had deal with UEFA to move Old Firm teams to England’

The 25-year-old full-back has one senior international cap and has had spells at Burnley and Bolton before being released by Liverpool, where he made over 50 appearances.

Flanagan joins Scott Arfield, signed from Burnley, Ovie Ejaria on loan from Liverpool, Connor Goldson, who left Brighton to move north, Nikola Katic who joined from Slaven Belupo, Allan McGregor who returned to Ibrox from Hull and Jamie Murphy, who made his loan from Brighton permanent.

• READ MORE - Newcastle player sparks transfer rumours with selfie in Rangers shirt

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has insisted that Flanagan deserves a second chance, after being convicted of an assault on his girlfriend. Former Scotland captain McAllister said: “I feel that it was unacceptable, most definitely. “It was unacceptable and a really poor decision that he made in that episode.

“But he deserves a second chance. He showed remorse, he put his hand up and has taken his punishment. He wants to get on with his life and his football.”

• READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers face fight for winger, Celtic return for loan star, Ex-Hibs man set for Stubbs reunion