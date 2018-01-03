Done deal: Rangers complete loan of QPR midfielder Sean Goss

Have your say

Rangers have completed the loan signing of QPR midfielder Sean Goss, the club have announced.

READ MORE - HMRC yet to receive any of £72m owed from Rangers tax case

The 22-year-old travelled to Scotland early today and became the Ibrox side’s first new addition of the January transfer window.

The midfielder is looking for regular first-team football having not featured for QPR side this season after moving from Manchester United in January last year for a fee of £500,000.

Goss was a product of Exeter City’s youth system before signing for the Old Trafford giants in 2012.

He’s played just six competitive games at senior level and is looking for a chance to play first-team football.

Goss operates either in the centre or at the base of the midfield, and can also cover at right-back.

READ MORE - Russell Martin open to loan deal with Rangers - reports