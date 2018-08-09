Done deal: Declan John leaves Rangers to join Swansea

Declan John has left Rangers and signed a permanent deal with Swansea City, according to reports.

READ MORE - Blackburn eye deadline day move for Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham

Rangers full-back Declan John. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the English Championship side after an undisclosed fee was agreed.

John only penned a permanent deal at Ibrox last December after impressing during an initial loan move from Cardiff City.

However, he slipped down the pecking order with new boss Steven Gerrard bringing in summer recruits Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic to play at left-back.

Ex-Accies boss Reid, who became Swansea assistant this summer when Graham Potter took over the Liberty Stadium, confirmed John was on the verge of completing a move back to his native Wales earlier today.

He said: “He is here at the moment, he has done his medical, I think he has agreed terms.

“I am not sure where he is fitness wise but we will assess him and he should be part of squad.”