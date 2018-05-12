Donald Findlay: Rangers should have gone for Sean Dyche or Eddie Howe

Former Rangers vice-chairman Donald Findlay has described Steven Gerrard’s appointment as “a gamble” and claimed the Ibrox club will not regain their previous status until the present boardroom regime is replaced.

Current chairman Dave King unveiled former England captain Gerrard as Rangers’ new manager last week. But in an interview in The Scotsman today, Findlay says he would have preferred the club to have appointed someone with more experience.

Cowdenbeath chairman Donald Findlay, the former vice-chairman of Rangers. Picture: John Devlin

FULL INTERVIEW: Donald Findlay on his love of Cowdenbeath, the Gerrard ‘gamble’ and the Rangers board

“Steven Gerrard is a gamble,” Findlay said. “I would have gone for more experience and banged on Sean Dyche’s door or Eddie Howe’s and said: ‘This is Rangers, you can be kings here.’ Or, though I don’t know if he would have moved, said to Rafa Benitez, ‘Come and look at Ibrox’, and taken him straight to the trophy room. All that history and tradition.

“But my biggest concern is whether the new manager, Gerrard in this case, will be given the money he needs. Would you get a straight answer from the Rangers chairman? And if you did would you not question it anyway? I’m afraid I don’t think Rangers are going to return to where they were until the present lot are cleared out lock, stock and barrel.”