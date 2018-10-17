Does Rangers’ link with midfielder spell the end for Jordan Rossiter?

Rangers have been linked with Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara - barely 24 hours after former Ger Steven Davis was touted for a return to Ibrox.

The 22-year-old Finnish international, who scored his first goal for his country earlier this week, has been a target for a number of clubs in Scotland and England.

Former Arsenal star Kamara could be the subject of a January bid from Rangers - which would surely cast doubt on Jordan Rossiter’s future at the club.

The former Liverpool midfielder has had a torrid time with injuries since signing a four-year deal at Ibrox in the summer of 2016. However, a lower back issue caused him problems with his calf and hamstring.

Rossiter has played just 12 times for Rangers in all competitions, scoring once in last season’s 5-5 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

The Gers are well stocked in midfield, with Scott Arfield, Lassana Coulibaly, Graham Dorrans, Ovie Ejaria, Andy Halliday, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Rossiter all capable of operating in the middle.

Even allowing for injuries to one or two players - as happened earlier this season with both Dorrans and Jack sidelined at the same time - Rangers would appear to have enough in reserve to avoid a crisis.

As well as Kamara, who has played 52 games for Dundee, former Ibrox midfielder Steven Davis has been linked with a return to his former club.

The Northern Ireland international spent five years at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups, as well as being part of the team that reached the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

He has made more than 220 appearances for English Premier League side Southampton, but now appears to be out of favour under Mark Hughes.

We could find out in a little over two months whether Rossiter has a future at Ibrox.