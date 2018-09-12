Darren Bent: I would 100 per cent sign for Rangers

Former England striker Darren Bent has revealed his desire to play for Rangers.

The 34-year-old is out of contract following his departure from Derby County in the summer after his contract expired.

Bent has been training with Burton Albion, who he spent the second half of last season, but is keeping his options open in terms of his future.

Appearing on talkSPORT, he was asked if he would be interest in making the move north of the border to Ibrox.

“100 per cent! You’re talking about one of the biggest clubs in football in Rangers. To get the opportunity to go up there and play – definitely!”

Bent has made more than 550 club appearances, netting 210 times, while he won 12 England caps, scoring four goals.

He follows Gabriel Agbonlahor in signalling their desire to move to the Scotland. The former Aston Villa striker stated his desire to play for Celtic having played in the Match for Cancer charity game at Celtic Park on Saturday.

