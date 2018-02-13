Danny Wilson slams ‘inaccurate rubbish’ around Rangers exit

Danny Wilson insists he wanted to remain a Rangers player before making his January move to the MLS.

Danny Wilson left Rangers in January. Picture: John Devlin

The centre-back left the club last month after Colorado Rapids successfully negotiated a permanent transfer for the 26-year-old.

However, Wilson has revealed that he felt forced into making the decision after director of football Mark Allen performed a U-turn on a new contract offer.

Having captained Rangers at times this season, the defender was confident of signing an extension after being told to focus on his play by both Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty.

He even states that he would have been happy to sign on the same terms as his previous contract.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I made it clear I wanted to stay with Rangers. Absolutely, I wanted to stay. But I was left with no choice but to consider other options.

“Plenty of people have had their say about my decision to leave Rangers, especially on social media. So much of it is inaccurate rubbish.

“The truth of it is that for four or five months I asked Rangers what the situation was, beginning with Pedro Caixinha before he left.

“I was told just to concentrate on my performances — and I thought my performance level over that period of time was good.

“Then as it got into January, after we returned from Florida, I went in to speak to them again. I was told the contract would be there in the next day or so.

“That was on the Tuesday, but by the Wednesday evening I was told there would be no contract for me to sign. It was Mark Allen, the director of football, who told me.

“It was never about money. I actually told Rangers during our brief discussions that I would have been happy to stay on the money I was on.”

